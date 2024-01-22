Machete-wielding robbers jailed

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

Two machete-wielding robbers who robbed a bar lady and her boyfriend at midnight in Plumtree were convicted yesterday.Alpha Moyo (21) and Tongomani Vundla (21) were sentenced to 18 months in jail by Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.Nembaware suspended six months on condition of good behavior and a further six months were suspended on condition the convicts restitutes the complainants the sum of US$336 on or before April 29.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on January 19 three machete-wielding robbers pounced on Nessisa Mkandla (28) who is a bar lady at a local bar around 00:30 hours.They found Mkandla asleep with her boyfriend Nkosilati Ngwenya and threatened to kill them before tying them with electric cables.The pair was robbed of their cell phones and money.After the robbery, the pair managed to untie themselves and went on to file a police report.Investigations by the police led to the arrest of the two convicts.