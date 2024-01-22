Trio appears in court for alleged robbery of $1200 from woman

News / Regional

by Peter Matuka

Three individuals, Cosmas Mpofu (36), Zibusiso Mpofu (26), and Fisani Mpofu (26), were brought before the Nkayi Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning in connection with the alleged robbery of $1200 from a woman.The accused have been identified as the perpetrators of the crime and were remanded out of custody until February 7 pending further investigations.According to Prosecutor Ms Kwanele Ncube, the incident occurred on January 20 when the victim, identified as Sibanda, was asleep in her house with her four children, namely Bridgette Sibanda (12), Bekizitha Nkomo (7), Thembelani Nkomo (3), and Alex Nkomo (19). Sibanda was alerted by the sound of her dogs barking, prompting her to look through the window and observe the three accused individuals approaching her residence, one of them carrying a lit torch.Zibusiso forcefully kicked the door, gaining entry along with Cosmas. Subsequently, they pepper-sprayed Sibanda and her children, demanding cash from her. Cosmas then seized Sibanda's purse, containing $1200 in cash and a National Identity Card.After the alleged robbery, the trio fled the scene. A report was filed with ZRP Nkayi, leading to ongoing investigations that resulted in the arrest of Fisani. Fisani then implicated Zibusiso and Cosmas, leading to the arrest of all three suspects.The total recovered amount was $1180, and investigations are ongoing.