Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Fresh python skin lands man in trouble

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A 21-YEAR-OLD Plumtree man was dragged to court yesterday for possessing a fresh python skin.

Alex Mlauzi pleaded guilty before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware who sentenced him to 18 months in jail.

Nembaware conditionally suspended the sentence and Mlauzi was only left with 210 hours of community service at Jengababili primary.

The court heard that on January 18 to the effect that Mlauzi had a fresh python skin at his house.

They pounced on him and found the skin spread on a horizontal log at his house.

He was subsequently arrested.

Selestine Madziwa represented the state.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Woodville virgin plot for sale


Must Read

Police ban PUP demo

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mafume's Charity Cup to re-open CAF condemned Rufaro Stadium

9 hrs ago | 832 Views

Chamisa's CCC to challenge dismissal of candidates at Supreme Court

9 hrs ago | 1124 Views

2 Zimbabweans part of Johannesburg fire victims

9 hrs ago | 756 Views

Mthulisi Ncube set to host Africa's Finance Ministers

9 hrs ago | 325 Views

Dry spell returns to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Teen found hanging from roof trusses

9 hrs ago | 702 Views

Jabulani Sibanda urges Zimbabweans to shun tribalism

9 hrs ago | 824 Views

Zimbabwe looks for investment spark in EV market

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

Egodini Phase 1A complete, to reopen soon

9 hrs ago | 428 Views

Granny allegedly drowns grandson as cleansing ceremony goes wrong

9 hrs ago | 311 Views

Newly deployed teacher raped on schools' opening day

9 hrs ago | 709 Views

Man slapped with 10 years in jail for stealing NRZ brake blocks

9 hrs ago | 163 Views

Fatal stabbing during fight at self-proclaimed prophet's shrine

9 hrs ago | 288 Views

Man torches girlfriend's home, commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 307 Views

More boys dropping out of school in Matebeleland South

9 hrs ago | 142 Views

Smart prison for Gwanda

9 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe, UK enter new trade era

9 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zanu-PF takes early lead in by-elections

9 hrs ago | 166 Views

Dynamos, CAPS Utd get Rufaro leases

9 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimsec boss speaks on Cambridge examinations

9 hrs ago | 498 Views

Grains importing Zimbabwe claims to have enough grain until next harvest

9 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe police warn textbook pirates

9 hrs ago | 95 Views

CCC MP's assault trial in false start

9 hrs ago | 36 Views

Best Defenders of the Modern Football World

17 hrs ago | 227 Views

Trio appears in court for alleged robbery of $1200 from woman

18 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zimbabwean teenager arrested for house break-in in Phoenix

18 hrs ago | 341 Views

London court says former colony Zimbabwe is not immune to English courts

18 hrs ago | 980 Views

Chamisa pushes for talks with Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1834 Views

Advertising, distributing and using Starlink internet is illegal in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 656 Views

CCC dismisses ZEC's declaration on 03 February by-elections

19 hrs ago | 396 Views

War vet tears into CCC interim secretary-general

19 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Zanu-PF wins five council wards after CCC fails to field candidates

19 hrs ago | 134 Views

Machete-wielding robbers jailed

21 hrs ago | 304 Views

Man threatens to axe sister over land

22 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mat North police arrest attempted murder suspect

23 Jan 2024 at 07:41hrs | 927 Views

Maid finds employer's son dead in bedroom

23 Jan 2024 at 07:33hrs | 3294 Views

Chamisa says over 300 Zimbabweans have died of cholera

23 Jan 2024 at 05:05hrs | 736 Views

ZESA Holdings sued US$36,000 for breaching contract

23 Jan 2024 at 05:04hrs | 668 Views

Zanu-PF's aspiring MP told to stop promising heaven on earth after failing for 44 years

23 Jan 2024 at 04:47hrs | 1726 Views

China-Zimbabwe trade surges by 29.9% in 2023

23 Jan 2024 at 04:45hrs | 183 Views

5-man armed robbery gang appears in court

23 Jan 2024 at 04:39hrs | 747 Views

Zimbabwe govt invites applications for Presidential Scholarships

23 Jan 2024 at 04:38hrs | 628 Views

Bulawayo city centre dumpsite worsens chaos, decay

23 Jan 2024 at 04:38hrs | 470 Views

O level candidates have only 5 days to access results online

23 Jan 2024 at 04:38hrs | 427 Views

All in place for February 3 by-elections

23 Jan 2024 at 04:37hrs | 167 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns schools withholding results

23 Jan 2024 at 04:37hrs | 280 Views

Form 1 girl passes Cambridge O Level exams

23 Jan 2024 at 04:37hrs | 2113 Views

Zimbabwe debt clearance talks on despite US disengagement

23 Jan 2024 at 04:37hrs | 227 Views