by Simbarashe Sithole

A 21-YEAR-OLD Plumtree man was dragged to court yesterday for possessing a fresh python skin.Alex Mlauzi pleaded guilty before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware who sentenced him to 18 months in jail.Nembaware conditionally suspended the sentence and Mlauzi was only left with 210 hours of community service at Jengababili primary.The court heard that on January 18 to the effect that Mlauzi had a fresh python skin at his house.They pounced on him and found the skin spread on a horizontal log at his house.He was subsequently arrested.Selestine Madziwa represented the state.