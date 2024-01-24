Plumtree man imprisoned for axe attack in jealous outburst

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Plumtree man, Message Ndebele (23), found himself behind bars after a fit of jealousy led him to attack his neighbour with an axe. The incident unfolded on January 21, around 7 pm, when Ndebele discovered his neighbor at his girlfriend's house.Appearing before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware at Plumtree Magistrates Court, Ndebele was sentenced to two years in prison. However, six months of the sentence were suspended on the condition of good behavior.The court learned that Ndebele, driven by jealousy, confronted his neighbor and, in a fit of rage, grabbed an axe, striking him on the forehead. Following the attack, the injured neighbor was promptly taken to Plumtree District Hospital, and Ndebele was subsequently apprehended by the police.The legal proceedings concluded with Magistrate Nembaware delivering the two-year sentence with a six-month suspension contingent upon Ndebele maintaining good behavior.