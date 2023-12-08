Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Man bashes wife for attending night party

by Simbarashe Sithole
32 mins ago | Views
A 30-YEAR-OLD Plumtree man who was not happy with his wife attending a night party has been arrested after assaulting his wife with open hands.


Khulani Chauke appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware yesterday.

He was remanded in custody to February 8.

The state alleged on January 27 Chauke followed his wife who had gone for a party around 10 pm.

Upon arrival at the venue the angry Chauke gave marching orders to his wife Promise Ndlovu and she complied.

While on their way home Ndlovu assaulted his wife with cleanched fists and she sustained a bruised face.

Chauke was restrained from assaulting his wife by a passer-by.

Selestine Madziwa represented the state.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

CCC factions face-off

57 mins ago | 241 Views

China supports Zimbabwe's HR development plans

60 mins ago | 24 Views

Attach qualifications to incentives, says Zimta

1 hr ago | 60 Views

300 buses lost to accidents annually

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zanu-PF bullying other parties

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Zimbabweans sink deeper into poverty

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Foreign investors ditch Zimbabwe capital markets

1 hr ago | 58 Views

CCC to name Chamisa replacement today

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Teenager arrested for kidnapping 3-month-old baby

1 hr ago | 40 Views

'Zimbabwe is cursed'

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe launches door-to-door oral cholera vaccination campaign

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Russia urged to put nuclear weapons in Cuba

4 hrs ago | 757 Views

Zimbabwean children hardest hit by cholera outbreaks

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe electricity imports down 57%

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

ZETDC notifies of power outage

4 hrs ago | 403 Views

Cholera cases continue to rise

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe's trade deficit reaches US$268,7million

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimra gives small businesses tax reprieve

4 hrs ago | 596 Views

By-elections ballot paper distribution begins today

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mohadi slams CCC for wasting State resources

4 hrs ago | 613 Views

Sikhala, Sithole sentencing today

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Grandfather jailed 20 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 469 Views

Promise Mkwananzi turns Chamisa's ship-jumping into a circus

13 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Refuse to be collected next week – BCC

15 hrs ago | 282 Views

Push carts and washing of cars in city centre illegal, says BCC

15 hrs ago | 311 Views

6 die, 5 injured as bus ploughs into Vitz

15 hrs ago | 785 Views

Bulawayo keeps cholera at bay

16 hrs ago | 208 Views

ZAPU demands inclusion in Gukurahundi resolution process

16 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation surges following Zimdollar rout

16 hrs ago | 717 Views

Zimbabwe Health Minister's car ploughs into a cyclist

17 hrs ago | 754 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma suspended from ANC

17 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Serious infighting erupts in CCC

21 hrs ago | 4267 Views

Zimbabwe's shoot to kill policy to stay

21 hrs ago | 619 Views

Kasukuwere's son loses US$33,000 to conmen

21 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Musvamhiri wins case in Shiri estate wrangle

21 hrs ago | 422 Views

Man axes neighbour over girlfriend

21 hrs ago | 576 Views

CCC has plunged deeper into further chaos and confusion

21 hrs ago | 1645 Views

Mahere quits

21 hrs ago | 822 Views

Chamisa must account for 'missing' CCC funds

21 hrs ago | 1217 Views

CCC MPs frustrated by Chamisa's decision to quit

21 hrs ago | 609 Views

'A PhD to become the minimum qualification for headmasters in Zimbabwe'

21 hrs ago | 488 Views

Who will lead Chamisa-less CCC

21 hrs ago | 705 Views

Delta, Zimra fight over US$ tax

23 hrs ago | 651 Views

Chimurenga music lives on -Kurai Makore

23 hrs ago | 145 Views

Chamisa not forming new party

23 hrs ago | 2196 Views

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger withdraw from ECOWAS

23 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zimbabwean minister 'abandons' wife of 15 years, moves in with his new flame

23 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Mnangagwa warns critics

23 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Chamisa was placed in a suffocating environment

23 hrs ago | 442 Views