Man bashes wife for attending night party

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 30-YEAR-OLD Plumtree man who was not happy with his wife attending a night party has been arrested after assaulting his wife with open hands.

Khulani Chauke appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware yesterday.He was remanded in custody to February 8.The state alleged on January 27 Chauke followed his wife who had gone for a party around 10 pm.Upon arrival at the venue the angry Chauke gave marching orders to his wife Promise Ndlovu and she complied.While on their way home Ndlovu assaulted his wife with cleanched fists and she sustained a bruised face.Chauke was restrained from assaulting his wife by a passer-by.Selestine Madziwa represented the state.