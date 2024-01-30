Man strikes wife with burning firewood

News / Regional

by Peter Matuka

A 30-year-old man from Hwange struck her wife using a burning log for refusing to accompany him to their matrimonial homestead on Sunday last week.Jingilison Mupande was sentenced to pay a fine of USD$60 by Hwange Magistrate court Magistrate Ms Fungai Dzimiri, however, she imposed three months imprisonment in case of default payment by February 24.The court heard that on January 21, Mumpande visited her wife Pretty Nyoni at her current place of residence in Empumalanga, Hwange since the two are currently on separation.The Court further heard that upon arrival, the accused person demanded that the complainant accompany him to their matrimonial homestead in Accacia Drive, Baobab, Hwange.The complainant then refused to take the order and it is from there that Mumpande took a burning log from the fireplace and struck the complainant once on the right shoulder.The accused left the scene after the abuse and a formal report was filed at ZRP Hwange prompting investigations leading to the arrest of Mumpande.The complainant was referred to hospital for medical examination at St Patrick's Hospital but could not be medically examined due to financial constraints.