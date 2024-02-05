Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman jailed for torturing a minor with hot-boiled egg

by Simbarashe Sithole
A Plumtree woman who tortured her 12-year-old cousin-sister with a boiled egg has been jailed.

Nenelani Nyoni (30) was sentenced to two years in jail by Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.

The magistrate however suspended six months on condition of good behavior, the remaining 18 months are effective.

The court heard that sometime in 2021 Nyoni accused the victim of stealing an egg from her kitchen.

She boiled an egg and put it in the mouth of the complainant while hot before closing her mouth with her hands as punishment.

The minor was injured in the process and was medically examined.

The matter came to light through a tip off and the complainant revealed the matter to a social development worker leading to the arrest of Nyoni.

Selestine Madziwa represented the state

Source - Byo24News

