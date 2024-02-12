Latest News Editor's Choice


Trio steal Mnangagwa's fish

by Simbarashe Sithole
51 mins ago | Views
Three Plumtree men are in trouble after they were caught poaching fish at a Presidential input garden.

Welcome Mkothamo (42), Pardon Ndlovu (30) and Isco Ndlovu (28) were dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where they appeared before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

They pleaded guilty to the charge and were fined US$200 each.

Failure to pay the fine would earn them three months in prison each.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on February 7 the trio hatched a plan to poach fish at Makorokoro Presidential input garden.

They used a mosquito net to poach the fish.

Agritex officers discovered the offense and informed the police who then arrested the trio.

Source - Byo24News

