Plumtree woman flees naked from violent boyfriend

by Simbarashe Sithole

Love turned ugly for a Plumtree woman who was allegedly bashed by her 33-year-old man and managed to escape with only a pant during midnight.The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where Elvis Mpofu appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.He pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to six months in jail.Nembaware conditionally suspended three months and the remaining three are effective.The court heard that on February 5 the Mpofu accused his girlfriend of infidelity around midnight.He started assaulting her while she was naked.After receiving too many blows from her boyfriend she managed to escape naked and stormed the police station to file a report.Selestine Madziwa represented the state.