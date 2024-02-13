Latest News Editor's Choice


Bogus cop threatens to arrest Tshabangu

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A 27-YEAR-OLD Plumtree man is in trouble after he impersonated a police officer before demanding a shop license from Sisasenkosi Tshabangu.

Newman Moyo was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts today where he appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined US$100, failure to pay would earn him one month behind bars.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on February 13 Moyo went to Tshabangu's shop and demanded a shop license from her.

Tshabangu gave it to him and he inspected it while threatening to arrest her if it was not valid.

Tshabangu suspected Moyo was not a police officer and filed a police report leading to his arrest.



Source - Byo24News

