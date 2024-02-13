Bogus cop threatens to arrest Tshabangu

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 27-YEAR-OLD Plumtree man is in trouble after he impersonated a police officer before demanding a shop license from Sisasenkosi Tshabangu.Newman Moyo was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts today where he appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.He pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined US$100, failure to pay would earn him one month behind bars.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on February 13 Moyo went to Tshabangu's shop and demanded a shop license from her.Tshabangu gave it to him and he inspected it while threatening to arrest her if it was not valid.Tshabangu suspected Moyo was not a police officer and filed a police report leading to his arrest.