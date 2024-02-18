Plumtree man arrested for stealing bicycle at nightclub

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

The love of beer caused a cyclist to go back home on foot after his bicycle was stolen while he was drinking beer in a nightclub.The matter came to light on Friday at Plumtree Magistrates Courts where Edmore Ncube was convicted after stealing a bicycle from a butcher man.Plumtree Magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware sentenced Ncube to 13 months in jail and conditionally suspended the sentence to 210 hours of community service.Ncube will perform his community service at Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) offices in Plumtree.The court heard that at a date unknown to the prosecutors, Ncube took advantage of the complainant who was drinking beer at a local nightclub and stole his bicycle.The complainant working on a tip off on February 12 he managed to locate his bicycle with Ncube and filed a police report.