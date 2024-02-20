Tragic Incident: Nine-Year-Old Boy Fatally Attacked by Crocodile in Zambezi River

News / Regional

by Peter Matuka/ Simbarashe Sithole

In a tragic incident, a nine-year-old boy named Option Aurther Muzamba lost his life in a crocodile attack at the mighty Zambezi River on Saturday. The incident occurred while the boy's mother, Juliet Mumpande (38), was doing laundry.Confirming the heartbreaking event, Matebeleland North Police spokesperson Glory Banda provided details of the incident.The unfortunate turn of events took place around 3 pm on Saturday when young Aurther accompanied his mother to Chipamba fishing camp, where she intended to do her laundry at the Zambezi River.Reportedly, while the pair were by the river, Aurther ventured a few meters away from his mother to bathe.Suddenly, Mumpande heard a splashing sound from where her son was bathing, prompting her to investigate. To her horror, she witnessed her son being dragged into the water by a large crocodile. Overwhelmed with fear, she rushed back home to alert her husband and nearby villagers to assist in the search.Despite the villagers' concerted efforts and extensive search until around 7 pm, the darkness and fatigue forced them to call off the search. Tragically, the boy's body was discovered the following day around 4 am by a fisherman, who heard a striking sound beneath his boat. Upon investigation, he found the lifeless body of the juvenile boy.A report of sudden death was filed with the ZRP Siabuwa, who attended the scene and noted scratch marks on the body. Police investigations into the incident are currently underway.