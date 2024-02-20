Latest News Editor's Choice


Trio nabbed for robbery in Tsholotsho

by Peter Matuka
Tsholotsho - Police in Matabeleland North Province have arrested three suspects who allegedly robbed a 74-year-old man near Sikente Business Centre on Sunday evening.

The trio, Thembelani Ncube (46), Liberty Mleya (27), and Rivaldo Ndlovu (19), all from Maphane line under chief Goledema in  Tsholotsho will appear in court this week facing allegations of robbery where it is suspected that they robbed Madayisa Sibanda, a local old man and went away with cash amounting to ZAR 3800-00 and a Nokia Cell Phone.

Matabeleland North Province Police Spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed receiving the report of robbery and advised members of the public to avoid walking alone in secluded areas.

 Allegations are that on February 18 and at around 7pm, whilst Sibanda was on his way from Sikente business center,  four suspects who were on board and driving a scotch cart, suddenly attacked the complainant and whipped him several times all over the body using a Sjambok until he fell down and became unconscious.

Whilst two suspects who were identified as Muleya and  Ndlovu stood as sentries, looking out for approaching people, the two other assailants searched the victim and took away cash, cell phone, a cap, and a cooler box containing two diabetes injections.

 After the alleged ordeal, the suspects got back into the scotch cart and continued with their journey.

Sibanda was left unconscious on the ground until around 10 pm when his son saw him lying by the side of the road as he passed by on his way from Sikente Business Centre.

A Report of robbery was filed at ZRP Tsholotsho who attended the scene and carried out investigations leading to the arrest of three suspects and subsequent recovery of all the property.

Meanwhile, the investigations are still underway and a manhunt to account for one of the four assailants, Elia Dube who is on the run has been launched.

Source - Byo24News

