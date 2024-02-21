Man (77) kills self over goats

News / Regional

by Peter Matuka

A 77-year-old man from Tsholotsho committed suicide by hanging after a dispute over the ownership of family goats early this week.The deceased Hebert Zilawa Tshuma of Diwala Line under Chief Gampu decided to end his life following a misunderstanding over the ownership of family goats with his wife Orpha Nkomo (52).Witnesses claim that soon after the alleged sad episode, and in the evening, the deceased assaulted Nkomo using a knobkerrie.She ran to a neighbour, Pharaoh Tshuma for safety where she slept before proceeding to ZRP Tshefunye base to file a report of assault where upon arrival, was referred to Tsholotsho District hospital for medical examination.Upon returning back home, she did not see her husband for the whole day and night.Further claims alluded that On in the early morning of Wednesday, Nkomo discovered the body of the deceased hanging from isihaqa tree while en route to Tsholotsho District Hospital.She advised the informant who made a report to ZRP Tshefunye base who attended the scene and observed no visible injuries on the body nor suicidal note was at the scene. No foul play was suspected leading to a waiver of Post moterm by the resident magistrate Mr Thomas Gurajena on Wednesday.Investigations into the case are in progress with ZRP Tsholotsho.