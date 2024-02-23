Dogs feast on dumped infant

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 33-year-old woman from Plumtree faced allegations of abandoning her newborn, whose remains were found in a shallow grave after dogs had disturbed the burial site.The case emerged during proceedings at Plumtree Magistrates Court yesterday, presided over by Magistrate Joshua Nembaware.Sibusisiwe Dube appeared before the court and was remanded out of custody until February 27.According to the prosecution led by Selestine Madziwa, the incident unfolded on January 8 when Dube reportedly gave birth to her child and subsequently buried the infant in a shallow grave.Shortly after, local dogs were attracted to the site and began consuming the buried remains.Concerned villagers, upon witnessing the gruesome scene, suspected the involvement of human flesh.Prompted by this discovery, they traced the origin of the grave back to Dube, who showed physical signs consistent with recent childbirth, including lactation.The community's swift action led to the uncovering of the distressing event, resulting in Dube's appearance in court on charges related to the abandonment of her newborn.