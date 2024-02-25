Man (64) ambushed and robbed

News / Regional

by Peter Matuka

Inyathi - Police in Matabeleland North Province are investigating a case of robbery where an unknown suspect robbed a 64-year-old man from Lortondale B, and went away with cash and a cellphone on Friday evening.An unknown suspect ambushed and robbed the complainant Bigboy Moyo whilst on his way from Badala Business Centre.Matabeleland North Province Police Spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the case.It is being claimed that on February 22 at around 7pm, the complainant was proceeding back home from Badala Business centre and along the way, a suspect appeared from the bush and began pushing Moyo towards the bush demanding cash.Further claims allege that the suspect kicked the complainant once on the back before searching his pockets and took cash amounting to US$22-00 together with an Itel cellphone.The assailant vanished into the darkness after the alleged ordeal.A report was filed at ZRP Inyathi who attended the scene and the accused observed no visible injuries to the complainant.The total value stolen is US$35-00 and nothing was recovered.