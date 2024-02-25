Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Man (64) ambushed and robbed

by Peter Matuka
31 mins ago | Views
Inyathi - Police in Matabeleland North Province are investigating a case of robbery where an unknown suspect robbed a 64-year-old man from Lortondale B, and went away with cash and a cellphone on Friday evening.

An unknown suspect ambushed and robbed the complainant Bigboy Moyo whilst on his way from Badala Business Centre.

Matabeleland North Province Police Spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the case.

It is being claimed that on February 22 at around 7pm, the complainant was proceeding back home from Badala Business centre and along the way, a suspect appeared from the bush and began pushing Moyo towards the bush demanding cash.

Further claims allege that the suspect kicked the complainant once on the back before searching his pockets and took cash amounting to US$22-00 together with an Itel cellphone.

The assailant vanished into the darkness after the alleged ordeal.

A report was filed at ZRP Inyathi who attended the scene and the accused observed no visible injuries to the complainant.

The total value stolen is US$35-00 and nothing was recovered.

Source - Byo24News
More on: #Robbery, #Inyathi, #ZRP

Comments


Must Read

Boy (3) drowns while father relieves himself in bushes

37 mins ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe linked teen earns first medal with Liverpool

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Kuda Mahachi joins Manica Diamonds

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe wants lithium miners to plan new capacity

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

Gold Mafia exposes Mnangagwa's US$240m election war chest

5 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Zipra celebrates Mutsvangwa sacking

5 hrs ago | 807 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction suspends Tshabangu

5 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Starlink has not applied for operating licence in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwean doctor honoured in the UK

5 hrs ago | 610 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to vacate farm

5 hrs ago | 909 Views

Mnangagwa to embark on thank you rallies across the country

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

Pastor in court for theft

5 hrs ago | 346 Views

King Mambo wants BCC to name street after him

5 hrs ago | 281 Views

CCC MP raps Zanu-PF over partisan food distribution

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Bulawayo Council revamps CBD roads

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

Yadah to unveil Khama Billiat

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

25-year-old stabs wife to death

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zanu-PF warns land barons

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Man burns in-law's vehicle

5 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mugabe family holds private centennial celebration for late president

16 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Dr. Isaiah Sovi aims to raise US$1.5 million to drill 200 boreholes for cholera mitigation efforts

19 hrs ago | 352 Views

Fierce battle over Chamisa face ensues

23 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Mnangagwa ally in US$300,000 coal heist scandal

23 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Why Mnangagwa could be seeking a third term

23 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Dembare vice-chairman Chawonza fired

23 hrs ago | 458 Views

Zimbabwe govt's proposed new currency reforms doomed

25 Feb 2024 at 09:27hrs | 1834 Views

Zimbabwe foundries engage banks to raise US$15m for retooling

25 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 249 Views

Zimbabwe millers warn of rice price hikes

25 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 242 Views

Nyarota's latest book takes aim at opposition

25 Feb 2024 at 09:25hrs | 381 Views

Mnangagwa can rescue legacy by simply following the constitution

25 Feb 2024 at 09:25hrs | 166 Views

Scott Sakupwanya controls half of Zimbabwe's gold sales?

25 Feb 2024 at 09:24hrs | 755 Views

Kuvimba hits jackpot with Sandawana lithium find

25 Feb 2024 at 09:24hrs | 419 Views

Shortage of refuse trucks chokes BCC

25 Feb 2024 at 08:52hrs | 207 Views

Why close Sekunjalo Bank account when Steinhoff is still having one?

25 Feb 2024 at 08:12hrs | 175 Views

Toyota Prado, hijacked in Pretoria, intercepted in Limpopo while being escorted to Zimbabwe

25 Feb 2024 at 08:09hrs | 588 Views

Zimbabwe mired in election mode months after disputed poll

25 Feb 2024 at 07:26hrs | 368 Views

US$10,000 bill haunts ZBC executives

25 Feb 2024 at 07:25hrs | 521 Views

Man loses chieftainship war

25 Feb 2024 at 07:24hrs | 425 Views

Polygamist's wives attack mistress

25 Feb 2024 at 07:24hrs | 515 Views

Man fills pantry with beer

25 Feb 2024 at 07:23hrs | 392 Views

Women arrested for killing sex pest

25 Feb 2024 at 07:22hrs | 713 Views

One night stand haunts Harare man

25 Feb 2024 at 07:22hrs | 1305 Views

Zimbabwe suffers US$6,8 billion trade gap

25 Feb 2024 at 07:21hrs | 256 Views

CCC turmoil fuels fears of increased repression in Zimbabwe

25 Feb 2024 at 07:21hrs | 216 Views

MP sucked in arrest of mines ministry deputy director, surveyor for extortion

25 Feb 2024 at 07:20hrs | 193 Views

Zimbabwe national anthem producer dies

25 Feb 2024 at 07:17hrs | 797 Views

No property worth US$250 000 in Bulawayo

25 Feb 2024 at 07:17hrs | 407 Views

Over 50 cattle destroyed for illegal movement

25 Feb 2024 at 07:16hrs | 135 Views

Bulawayo residents to get water 'as and when it's available'

25 Feb 2024 at 07:16hrs | 110 Views