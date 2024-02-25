Latest News Editor's Choice


Herd boy commits suicide amid stock theft allegations

by Peter Matuka
51 mins ago | Views
Police in Matabeleland North Province are probing a troubling case involving a herd boy who purportedly consumed a dipping chemical in an apparent suicide attempt following his implication in a recent stock theft incident.

The herd boy, identified as Nkosiyabo Maduna, whose exact age remains undisclosed, is employed by the complainant, Lizwe Tshabalala (60), residing at Stand number 43 Village 3, Lochard, Mbembesi.

Confirming the incident, Matabeleland North Province Police Spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda stated that the matter revolves around a reported stock theft at Mbembesi, where an unidentified individual made off with 12 cattle valued at an estimated US$4200. None of the stolen livestock has been recovered thus far.

The sequence of events unfolded when, on February 14, Tshabalala departed for South Africa, leaving Maduna in charge of his herd consisting of 82 cattle. However, on February 19, Tshabalala received a distressing call from his wife, Tabby Mathuthu (64), informing him that the cattle had not been released for grazing.

Efforts to reach Maduna through the shopkeeper, Zibuyile Ncube (29), were allegedly rebuffed by Maduna himself, who claimed to be occupied with drinking beer.

On February 20, upon Tshabalala's return from South Africa, he encountered some of his cattle grazing alongside the Harare-Bulawayo road, whereupon he instructed his cousin, Fani Mpala, to herd them back home. Upon arrival, Tshabalala discovered that several cattle were missing, prompting a community-wide search that successfully retrieved 69 out of the 82 cattle.

Further investigation led to the discovery of two livestock tails and ear tags bearing Tshabalala's name and contact number, along with signs of mutilation, near the Harare-Bulawayo road.

Tragically, Maduna was found to have consumed a dipping chemical, purportedly in a suicide attempt, and was subsequently hospitalized at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation by local authorities as they work to unravel the complexities surrounding the stock theft and the distressing circumstances surrounding Maduna's actions.


Source - Byo24News

