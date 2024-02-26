Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Juvenile cyclist robbed at Knifepoint in Inyathi

by Simbarashe Sithole
57 mins ago | Views
Police in Matabeleland North Province have initiated a manhunt for two unidentified suspects who assaulted and robbed a young cyclist at knifepoint as he made his way to Inyathi Business Centre late last week.

Lingani Dube was the victim of the attack, which occurred while he was en route from Inyathi Business Centre to his residence at B25, Turkmine in Inyathi.

Confirming the incident, Matabeleland North Province Police Spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda provided details of the robbery.

The stolen items, including a radio and a cellphone, amounted to a total value of US$90. None of the stolen items have been recovered thus far.

Reportedly, on February 17 around 7 a.m., Dube encountered two unknown individuals dressed in blue work suits at the PTC turnoff in Turkmine. The suspects obstructed his path, leading Dube to halt and investigate the situation.

While one suspect removed a speaker box from Dube's bicycle carrier, the other brandished an Okapi knife, threatening violence. They proceeded to demand cash and Dube's cellphone. Sensing the danger, Dube surrendered his Itel P56 Pro cellphone, informing the assailants he had no cash.

Subsequently, the robbers fled the scene with the cellphone and speaker box, leaving Dube with his bicycle.

Dube returned home that same day without disclosing the incident until February 24 when he confided in his father, who then reported the ordeal to the ZRP Inyathi. Upon investigation, no physical injuries were observed on Dube.

Police are currently conducting further inquiries into the matter.


Source - Byo24News

