Robbers pounce on Nurse

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Plumtree-based nurse lost her mobile phone to robbers who pounced on her while she was on night duty at Gumbo clinic.The robbers Rueben Moyo (25) and David Nkomo (25) misrepresented to the nurse that they had brought a pregnant woman who was about to give birth and they wanted her to go and assist them at the main gate but she refused.They grabbed her by the neck and stole her phone.The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts last Friday where they appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.The robbers pleaded guilty to the charge and were sentenced to two years in jail.Magistrate Nembaware suspended six months of good behaviour.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on February 13 the convicts pounced on the nurse who screamed for help after being robbed.When the help came the robbers fled leaving their shoes.A police report was filed and they were arrested while the phone was also recovered.