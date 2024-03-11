Man (35) Man jailed for late-night sexual assault on elderly woman (84)

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

In a disturbing incident that unfolded in Plumtree, a man identified as Freedom Ncube (35) broke into the home of an 84-year-old grandmother in the dead of night and subjected her to a harrowing ordeal of indecent assault. The shocking details emerged during proceedings at the Plumtree Magistrates Court, presided over by Magistrate Joshua Nembaware.Ncube faced charges of unlawful entry and indecent assault for his reprehensible actions. Upon hearing the case, Magistrate Nembaware handed down a sentence of 13 months in jail, with a conditional suspension of seven months for the unlawful entry charge. Additionally, Ncube was fined $100 for the indecent assault, with the warning that failure to pay would result in an additional two months behind bars.According to the prosecution led by Selestine Madziwa, the incident occurred on February 19 when Ncube unlawfully entered the old lady's room while she was sleeping. He proceeded to sexually assault her by fondling her breasts, prompting the elderly woman to cry out for help. Fortunately, her son responded to her distress call and intervened, causing Ncube to flee the scene.However, Ncube's disturbing actions didn't end there. As he made his escape, he encountered another woman whom he also subjected to unwanted physical advances.The incident has sparked outrage and concern among Plumtree residents, highlighting the vulnerability of elderly individuals and the urgent need for enhanced security measures to protect them from such reprehensible acts.As Ncube begins his sentence, the community hopes for justice to be served and for measures to be taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.