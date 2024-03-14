Gangstar escapes jail term

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 33-YEAR-OLD gangster who severely assaulted his neighbour on New Year escaped a jail term yesterday at Plumtree magistrates courts.Praise Moyo was sentenced to six months in jail by magistrate Joshua Nembaware.Nembaware wholly suspended the sentence on condition of good behaviour.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on January 1 Moyo approached Jabulani Ndlovu and accused him of not belonging to his gang.Moyo assaulted Ndlovu with open hands and ordered him to join his gang if he wanted life to be easier for him.