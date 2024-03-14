Latest News Editor's Choice


Zipra war vets hails ED for appointing Mavhunga as their minister

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIPRA war veterans have hailed President Emmerson Mnangagwa for appointing Monica Mavhunga as the Minister of War Weterans Welfare adding that as she is a war veteran herself she is bound to address a lot of outstanding issues affecting the former liberation war fighters who most of them are wallowing in perpetual poverty.

Mnangagwa recently appointed Mavhunga war vets minister a few weeks after he fired Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa from the position on allegations of misconduct.

Bulawayo-based outspoken Zipra war veteran Max Mkandla said Mnangagwa's appointment of Mavhunga to the portfolio was in good taste and they hope she is the best candidate to handle their welfare issues since she is also a known war veteran.

"We hail Monica's appointment as excellent. She is the right candidate to be there, we have known her for a long time ago. She has to start addressing the problems faced by those who were vetted and have not been paid. They had borrowed money to open bank accounts hoping they would be paid in time but since then their accounts have been frozen and the banks closed them on account of no deposits made into them," Mkandla said.

"It must not appear as if the war veterans are only used for political reasons and dumped. We also urge the president to surround himself with true war veterans who understand these things. His current advisors are a non-event and he must be careful about them."

He urged Mavhunga to uplift the war veterans' welfare and standard of living and must start that by visiting all of the country's ten provinces speaking to the war veterans.

Mkandla also said those imposing sanctions on Zimbabwe must know that their acts are not effective on individuals but affect the general population. He said the west must stop imposing sanctions on Africa because African leaders are against gays and Lesbians.

 He said it is African culture that such relations should not exist and Africa must not be forced to adopt a wrong culture that is against theirs.

Source - Byo24News

