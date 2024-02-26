Sex-starved man robs woman after foiled rape

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

A sex-starved Plumtree man was arraigned before the courts after he robbed a woman he attempted to rape.Blessing Ncube appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing a robbery charge on Friday.He pleaded not guilty and was granted $100000 to March 20.The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged on February 19 Ncube met the complainant around 04:00hrs on a path way and he proposed love but was turned down.He grabbed the complainant by the collar slapped her several times before stripping her naked.The complainant shouted for help and the accused managed to rob the complainant's mobile phone before fleeing.The value of the phone is ZAR800 and it was recovered.