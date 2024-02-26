Man jailed for bashing ex-girlfriend

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

A jealous man who refused to be turned down by his ex-girlfriend was convicted by Plumtree magistrate on Friday.Adam Maphosa (34) was sentenced to 13 months by Magistrate Joshua Nembaware.Nembaware conditionally suspended seven months on condition of good behaviour.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that January 29, Maphosa went to his ex-girlfriend Sibonelo Banda's house. Upon arrival he demanded sex and was denied hence he became violent.Maphosa assaulted Banda with a wooden log all over the body.She sustained head and hands injuries.