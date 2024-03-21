Man steals cow to pay 10 rand debt

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

Failure to pay a 10 rand debt in time caused a Plumtree man to steal a cow and pay the debt in kind.

Mqondisi Mayisa (38) ended up in prison after being sentenced to nine years in prison by Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware yesterday.Mayisa was given a mandatory stock theft sentence after pleading guilty.The court heard that on March 1 Mayisa stole a marked cow killed it using an axe slaughtered it in the bush and left the axe,intestines and head on the crime scene.He took the meat to his brother's house where he dried it.The convict paid his 10 rand debt with some of the meat, gave some to village head and Chief Tshitshi Mangwe before selling the remainder.Police received a tip off that Mayisa was selling meat and they arrested him.Selestine Madziwa represented the state