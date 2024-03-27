Fisherman flees naked

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

There was drama at Mzansi farm, Figtree where a fisherman fled naked after casting his nets in a prohibited dam.Fearing to be prosecuted the fisherman Unity Tshuma (35) took to his heels naked leaving his clothes on the crime scene.Tshuma appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware yesterday and was sentenced to 30 months in jail.Nembaware wholly suspended the sentence on condition Tshuma does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on March 21 around 7 pm Tshuma removed all his clothes and got into a dam to cast his nets.When the farm security guards were conducting their perimeter checks they saw him in the dam and shouted for him to identify himself.After sensing danger Tshuma took to his heels leaving everything that he brought on the crime scene.