Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Fisherman flees naked

by Simbarashe Sithole
5 hrs ago | Views
There was drama at Mzansi farm, Figtree where a fisherman fled naked after casting his nets in a prohibited dam.

Fearing to be prosecuted the fisherman Unity Tshuma (35) took to his heels naked leaving his clothes on the crime scene.

Tshuma appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware yesterday and was sentenced to 30 months in jail.

Nembaware wholly suspended the sentence on condition Tshuma does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on March 21 around 7 pm Tshuma removed all his clothes and got into a dam to cast his nets.

When the farm security guards were conducting their perimeter checks they saw him in the dam and shouted for him to identify himself.

After sensing danger Tshuma took to his heels leaving everything that he brought on the crime scene.



Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Legal woes mount for Italian Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati as CID and Home Affairs are roped in

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Sex starved man breaks into neighbour's bedroom

4 hrs ago | 893 Views

Hubby attacks wife with an axe handle over shoe laces

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa cancels Marange 'thank you rally'

9 hrs ago | 1132 Views

BREAKING: Self-styled Italian Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati sentenced to community service

21 hrs ago | 1754 Views

US$15 for five bales of tobacco, a smallholder tobacco farmer's tale

27 Mar 2024 at 08:49hrs | 3451 Views

UNDP implementing 21 new irrigation schemes to minimize El Nino effects

27 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 380 Views

Sir Wicknell, actually you're the poorest man in Zimbabwe!

27 Mar 2024 at 08:12hrs | 3272 Views

Man jailed for attempting to kill friend over beer

27 Mar 2024 at 08:08hrs | 745 Views

CCCC President hits out at ZEC

27 Mar 2024 at 06:52hrs | 2769 Views

Mnangagwa out to impress Sadc leaders

27 Mar 2024 at 06:46hrs | 2317 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under fire over holiday lessons ban

27 Mar 2024 at 06:43hrs | 888 Views

Retraction and apology: 'Grace Mugabe threatens minister over cancellation of niece's title deed'

27 Mar 2024 at 06:40hrs | 1228 Views

Mnangagwa distances self from ex-judge's ConCourt challenge

27 Mar 2024 at 06:39hrs | 1525 Views

'Sikhala still undergoing treatment'

27 Mar 2024 at 06:38hrs | 888 Views

'Google deal to boost Zimbabwe firms'

27 Mar 2024 at 06:38hrs | 487 Views

Kasukuwere ghost haunts Zanu-PF

27 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 997 Views

6 arrested for motor vehicles theft

27 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 498 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa beef up border teams

27 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 237 Views

CCC youths arrested assaulting Beitbridge mayor

27 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 246 Views

Kenya's William Ruto to open ZITF

27 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 197 Views

Ignatius Chombo plots dramatic political renaissance

27 Mar 2024 at 06:35hrs | 2033 Views

Warriors lose to Kenya

27 Mar 2024 at 06:35hrs | 302 Views

Thieves nabbed wearing stolen clothes

27 Mar 2024 at 06:04hrs | 585 Views

Notorious Tanzanians nabbed for theft

26 Mar 2024 at 23:14hrs | 993 Views

Imbiber found dead in a pool of blood

26 Mar 2024 at 23:11hrs | 1442 Views

Sex demanding CIOs granted bail

26 Mar 2024 at 23:09hrs | 1386 Views

Bush sex costs teenager

26 Mar 2024 at 23:06hrs | 2841 Views

Jekenishen church commended for transforming communities, complement govt

26 Mar 2024 at 23:00hrs | 291 Views

ANC fails to disarm Zuma's MK

26 Mar 2024 at 08:24hrs | 2929 Views

Chamisa supporters removed from CCC office

26 Mar 2024 at 07:13hrs | 1498 Views

Pumula residents finally get electricity after 3 months

26 Mar 2024 at 07:12hrs | 422 Views

Zimbabweans in SA urges caution over Zille's citizenship stance

26 Mar 2024 at 07:12hrs | 2068 Views

Zanu-PF's secret advice to ANC exposed

26 Mar 2024 at 07:07hrs | 4884 Views

Mnangagwa's special envoy embroiled in bizarre 'extortion' plot

26 Mar 2024 at 07:04hrs | 1738 Views

Mnangagwa personal history mystery

26 Mar 2024 at 06:43hrs | 2785 Views

Zimbabwe govt currently distributing food relief to vulnerable households

26 Mar 2024 at 06:42hrs | 198 Views

UK explores new ways to punish Mnangagwa

26 Mar 2024 at 06:38hrs | 2352 Views

Zimbabwe to keep Zimdollar

26 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 689 Views

Zambia, Zimbabwe to re-tender $5bn Batoka hydropower plant

26 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 373 Views

Zanu-PF councillors reinstated into civil service

26 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 500 Views

Brilliant Billiat shows his class

26 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 925 Views

Lawyer calls out corruption in Zimbabwe legal profession

26 Mar 2024 at 06:35hrs | 307 Views

Zimbabwe govt bans vacation lessons

26 Mar 2024 at 06:35hrs | 305 Views

Cop steals US$25,000 robbery money

26 Mar 2024 at 06:34hrs | 346 Views

5,4 million Zimbabweans battling hunger

26 Mar 2024 at 06:34hrs | 85 Views

Harare mayor reads riot act

26 Mar 2024 at 06:34hrs | 164 Views

Warriors date Harambee Stars in cup final

26 Mar 2024 at 06:33hrs | 139 Views

'Street men' in nasty fight over girlfriend

26 Mar 2024 at 06:33hrs | 371 Views