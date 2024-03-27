Hubby attacks wife with an axe handle over shoe laces

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

Failure to control temper landed a Plumtree man in the hands of the police after he attacked his wife with an axe handle over shoe laces.Culture W Ncube (35) was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday facing a physical abuse charge.He appeared before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware and was remanded to April 2 out of custody.The state alleged on March 25 Ncube's wife gave shoelaces to her mother-in-law without his concern.The husband confronted his wife on why he gave the shoelaces to his mother.A heated argument ensured and he picked a stool which he used to assault her.She fell down as a result of the attack and he picked an axe handle to further assault her.When she went to hospital for treatment it prompted her to file a police report.