Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Hubby attacks wife with an axe handle over shoe laces

by Simbarashe Sithole
4 hrs ago | Views
Failure to control temper landed a Plumtree man in the hands of the police after he attacked his wife with an axe handle over shoe laces.

Culture W Ncube (35) was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday facing a physical abuse charge.

He appeared before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware and was remanded to April 2 out of custody.

The state alleged on March 25 Ncube's wife gave shoelaces to her mother-in-law without his concern.

The husband confronted his wife on why he gave the shoelaces to his mother.

A heated argument ensured and he picked a stool which he used to assault her.

She fell down as a result of the attack and he picked an axe handle to further assault her.

When she went to hospital for treatment it prompted her to file a police report.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Legal woes mount for Italian Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati as CID and Home Affairs are roped in

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Sex starved man breaks into neighbour's bedroom

4 hrs ago | 893 Views

Fisherman flees naked

5 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mnangagwa cancels Marange 'thank you rally'

9 hrs ago | 1132 Views

BREAKING: Self-styled Italian Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati sentenced to community service

21 hrs ago | 1754 Views

US$15 for five bales of tobacco, a smallholder tobacco farmer's tale

27 Mar 2024 at 08:49hrs | 3451 Views

UNDP implementing 21 new irrigation schemes to minimize El Nino effects

27 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 380 Views

Sir Wicknell, actually you're the poorest man in Zimbabwe!

27 Mar 2024 at 08:12hrs | 3272 Views

Man jailed for attempting to kill friend over beer

27 Mar 2024 at 08:08hrs | 745 Views

CCCC President hits out at ZEC

27 Mar 2024 at 06:52hrs | 2769 Views

Mnangagwa out to impress Sadc leaders

27 Mar 2024 at 06:46hrs | 2317 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under fire over holiday lessons ban

27 Mar 2024 at 06:43hrs | 888 Views

Retraction and apology: 'Grace Mugabe threatens minister over cancellation of niece's title deed'

27 Mar 2024 at 06:40hrs | 1228 Views

Mnangagwa distances self from ex-judge's ConCourt challenge

27 Mar 2024 at 06:39hrs | 1525 Views

'Sikhala still undergoing treatment'

27 Mar 2024 at 06:38hrs | 888 Views

'Google deal to boost Zimbabwe firms'

27 Mar 2024 at 06:38hrs | 487 Views

Kasukuwere ghost haunts Zanu-PF

27 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 997 Views

6 arrested for motor vehicles theft

27 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 498 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa beef up border teams

27 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 237 Views

CCC youths arrested assaulting Beitbridge mayor

27 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 246 Views

Kenya's William Ruto to open ZITF

27 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 197 Views

Ignatius Chombo plots dramatic political renaissance

27 Mar 2024 at 06:35hrs | 2033 Views

Warriors lose to Kenya

27 Mar 2024 at 06:35hrs | 302 Views

Thieves nabbed wearing stolen clothes

27 Mar 2024 at 06:04hrs | 585 Views

Notorious Tanzanians nabbed for theft

26 Mar 2024 at 23:14hrs | 993 Views

Imbiber found dead in a pool of blood

26 Mar 2024 at 23:11hrs | 1442 Views

Sex demanding CIOs granted bail

26 Mar 2024 at 23:09hrs | 1386 Views

Bush sex costs teenager

26 Mar 2024 at 23:06hrs | 2841 Views

Jekenishen church commended for transforming communities, complement govt

26 Mar 2024 at 23:00hrs | 291 Views

ANC fails to disarm Zuma's MK

26 Mar 2024 at 08:24hrs | 2929 Views

Chamisa supporters removed from CCC office

26 Mar 2024 at 07:13hrs | 1498 Views

Pumula residents finally get electricity after 3 months

26 Mar 2024 at 07:12hrs | 422 Views

Zimbabweans in SA urges caution over Zille's citizenship stance

26 Mar 2024 at 07:12hrs | 2068 Views

Zanu-PF's secret advice to ANC exposed

26 Mar 2024 at 07:07hrs | 4884 Views

Mnangagwa's special envoy embroiled in bizarre 'extortion' plot

26 Mar 2024 at 07:04hrs | 1738 Views

Mnangagwa personal history mystery

26 Mar 2024 at 06:43hrs | 2785 Views

Zimbabwe govt currently distributing food relief to vulnerable households

26 Mar 2024 at 06:42hrs | 198 Views

UK explores new ways to punish Mnangagwa

26 Mar 2024 at 06:38hrs | 2352 Views

Zimbabwe to keep Zimdollar

26 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 689 Views

Zambia, Zimbabwe to re-tender $5bn Batoka hydropower plant

26 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 373 Views

Zanu-PF councillors reinstated into civil service

26 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 500 Views

Brilliant Billiat shows his class

26 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 925 Views

Lawyer calls out corruption in Zimbabwe legal profession

26 Mar 2024 at 06:35hrs | 307 Views

Zimbabwe govt bans vacation lessons

26 Mar 2024 at 06:35hrs | 305 Views

Cop steals US$25,000 robbery money

26 Mar 2024 at 06:34hrs | 346 Views

5,4 million Zimbabweans battling hunger

26 Mar 2024 at 06:34hrs | 85 Views

Harare mayor reads riot act

26 Mar 2024 at 06:34hrs | 164 Views

Warriors date Harambee Stars in cup final

26 Mar 2024 at 06:33hrs | 139 Views

'Street men' in nasty fight over girlfriend

26 Mar 2024 at 06:33hrs | 371 Views