Sex starved man breaks into neighbour's bedroom

by Simbarashe Sithole

There was drama at Kunaka village in Bindura where a sex-starved man broke into his neighbour's bedroom before begging for sex.The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts yesterday where Oliver Kachoro appeared before magistrate Tatenda Masaraunga.He pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody to April 3 for sentencing.Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that on March 22 around 02:45 hours Kachoro broke into Cecilia Madaizi (31) found her sleeping, and jumped on top of her before begging for sex.Madaizi refused and cried for help.Kachoro tried to flee but was caught by Madaizi and he removed the t-shirt he was wearing before taking to his heels.Madaizi stormed the police station with Kachoro's t-shirt leading to his arrest.