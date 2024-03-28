Latest News Editor's Choice


Man loses testicle in a brutal attack

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
A Plumtree based man was given a permanent injury after he was severely assaulted by three people who damaged his testicle after the attack.


The duo was sentenced to two years in jail and the magistrate conditionally suspended six months.

The matter came to light at Plumtree  magistrates courts yesterday where the assailants Mduduzi Nkomo (31) and Vuisile Nkomo (22) appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware while their accomplice is still at large.

The court heard that on December 26 last year the trio   went to  a Business Centre in Plumtree where they met the complainant and asked the whereabouts of one Tapiwa.

The complainant told the trio that he had no idea of his whereabouts and they became violent.

They attacked him with a knobkerie and open hands there by permanently damaging  one of his testicles.

Selestine Madziwa represented the state.

Source - Byo24News

