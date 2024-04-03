Goat thief caught carrying buckets full of meat

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

A suspected goat thief was arraigned before Plumtree magistrates courts on Friday after he was caught with buckets full of stolen meat.Mduduzi Tshuma (26) pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody for sentencing to tomorrow.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa alleged on March 29 Tshuma and his accomplice who is still at large broke into his neighbour's kraal and stole one goat which they skinned in the bush.The duo left the head and skin in the bush and carries the meat in buckets.Working on a tip off the police arm bushed Tshuma and arrested him while his accomplice fled.