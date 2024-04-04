Donkeys thieves nabbed

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

Two Plumtree men who allegedly stole eight donkeys from the grazing land have been arrested.Akim Moyo (36) and Dumisani Ngwenya(46) appeared before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware yesterday.The duo was remanded in custody to April 9.The state alleged sometime in August 2022 the pair hatched a plan to steal donkeys from Dombodema grazing land.They drove the donkeys to the next village where they were now using them.On March 29 the police pounced on the pair and recovered the donkeys before arresting them.The total value of the donkeys is US$1600.Selestine Madziwa prosecuted.