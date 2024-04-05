Police Recover Stolen Vehicle During Easter Holiday Operation in Kamativi

News / Regional

by Peter Matuka

In Matabeleland North Province, police successfully recovered a stolen Honda Fit vehicle during an Easter holiday operation at a roadblock.

Inspector Glory Banda, the spokesperson for the Matabeleland North Province Police, confirmed the retrieval of the stolen vehicle at ZRP Kamativi during the Easter holiday operation.Reportedly, an attentive roadblock team from ZRP Kamativi, consisting of Sergeant Major Tapiwa Muwodzi, Sergeant Tongesai Mashinge, Sergeant Evans Ncube, and Constable Fannie Mhlanga, were stationed at a police roadblock along the Cross Dete-Binga Road, specifically at the 28KM peg, on March 27th around 1:00 PM.According to allegations, while the team was conducting traffic enforcement and checking for various vehicle offenses, they encountered the suspect, Malvin Ronald Nyoni (22), from Timothy Nyoni Village, under Chief Nekatambe in Hwange. Nyoni, accompanied by two males and three female juveniles, was heading towards Binga.Upon signaling the suspect to stop, the police requested Nyoni's driver's license and vehicle documents. Nyoni failed to produce any of the required documents, claiming he possessed a provisional driver's license, which he couldn't present, prompting the police to initiate a thorough investigation.During the interrogation, the suspect abruptly entered the vehicle and, using a screwdriver, started it and fled the scene with the occupants. Police pursued them with the assistance of a nearby vehicle provided by a well-wisher, eventually catching up with the assailants. However, they managed to escape on foot, disappearing into nearby bushes.The stolen vehicle was impounded at ZRP Kamativi for further investigations, while the suspects remain at large.