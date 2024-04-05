Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Police Recover Stolen Vehicle During Easter Holiday Operation in Kamativi

by Peter Matuka
11 hrs ago | Views
In Matabeleland North Province, police successfully recovered a stolen Honda Fit vehicle during an Easter holiday operation at a roadblock.


Inspector Glory Banda, the spokesperson for the Matabeleland North Province Police, confirmed the retrieval of the stolen vehicle at ZRP Kamativi during the Easter holiday operation.

Reportedly, an attentive roadblock team from ZRP Kamativi, consisting of Sergeant Major Tapiwa Muwodzi, Sergeant Tongesai Mashinge, Sergeant Evans Ncube, and Constable Fannie Mhlanga, were stationed at a police roadblock along the Cross Dete-Binga Road, specifically at the 28KM peg, on March 27th around 1:00 PM.

According to allegations, while the team was conducting traffic enforcement and checking for various vehicle offenses, they encountered the suspect, Malvin Ronald Nyoni (22), from Timothy Nyoni Village, under Chief Nekatambe in Hwange. Nyoni, accompanied by two males and three female juveniles, was heading towards Binga.

Upon signaling the suspect to stop, the police requested Nyoni's driver's license and vehicle documents. Nyoni failed to produce any of the required documents, claiming he possessed a provisional driver's license, which he couldn't present, prompting the police to initiate a thorough investigation.

During the interrogation, the suspect abruptly entered the vehicle and, using a screwdriver, started it and fled the scene with the occupants. Police pursued them with the assistance of a nearby vehicle provided by a well-wisher, eventually catching up with the assailants. However, they managed to escape on foot, disappearing into nearby bushes.

The stolen vehicle was impounded at ZRP Kamativi for further investigations, while the suspects remain at large.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Man jailed for stealing 6 bovines

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Diplomatic tiff between Botswana and Germany: the magnificent ELEPHANT

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Phathisa Nyathi didn't see Lobengula's tomb

4 hrs ago | 628 Views

Lookout Khalisabantu Masuku remembered

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Bogus cops rob money changers

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Teacher attacked for testifying in a rape case

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

Anti-Zimbabwe economist says ZiG is old wine in new bottles

7 hrs ago | 681 Views

Charumbira to rebrand PAP

7 hrs ago | 138 Views

Kamambo acquitted

8 hrs ago | 234 Views

WATCH: Zinara to upgrade top six tollgates

9 hrs ago | 609 Views

EcoCash suspends ZWL transaction

12 hrs ago | 526 Views

AfDB to fund a $250 million gold mine in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 207 Views

'New ZiG currency is a short term gimmick,' says some economist

12 hrs ago | 884 Views

South African jailed 30 years for kidnapping Zimbabwean in Uganda

12 hrs ago | 513 Views

Mliswa elected chairperson of Sadc anti-corruption organ

12 hrs ago | 811 Views

Coventry shares NSS progress report

12 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency requires bold measures to succeed

12 hrs ago | 200 Views

Thieves break into Zimbabwean court

12 hrs ago | 195 Views

ZITF changes 2024 theme

12 hrs ago | 92 Views

RBZ adopts market-based exchange rate

12 hrs ago | 122 Views

Here is how to convert your Zimdollar balances to Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG)

22 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Zimbabwe launches ‘gold' currency to replace dollar

22 hrs ago | 343 Views

ZELA and MaVal Partner to Educate ASMs on Responsible Lithium Extraction at School of Mines

05 Apr 2024 at 19:26hrs | 169 Views

Zimbabwe Abandons Weakened Dollar for Gold-Linked Currency

05 Apr 2024 at 13:28hrs | 2026 Views

Botswana to 'send' 20,000 elephants to Germany

05 Apr 2024 at 10:16hrs | 1017 Views

Mnangagwa presides over the RBZ handover takeover process

05 Apr 2024 at 10:11hrs | 1005 Views

John Mushayavanhu brings a new culture of transparency to RBZ

05 Apr 2024 at 06:53hrs | 2256 Views

Chamisa criticizes Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 2666 Views

Whistleblower seeks High Court protection

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 1392 Views

Parly challenges Zinara vendors

05 Apr 2024 at 06:01hrs | 605 Views

Zimbabwe public officials top corruption cases

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 531 Views

CCC MP trial on attempted murder charges kicks off

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 269 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors likely to play their home matches in SA

05 Apr 2024 at 06:00hrs | 349 Views

Zanu-PF lifts suspension of Chipinge South candidate

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 302 Views

Harare gives ultimatum to CBD property owners

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 478 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 261 Views

Robbers pounce on Bulawayo money changers

05 Apr 2024 at 05:59hrs | 697 Views

20 passengers cheat death as bus bursts into flames

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 530 Views

5 gunmen raid Beitbridge home, kill occupant

05 Apr 2024 at 05:58hrs | 512 Views

Ex-Bosso captain arrested for 'theft'

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 507 Views

Zimbabwe police bust mbanje smuggling racket

05 Apr 2024 at 05:57hrs | 259 Views

Mbudzi interchange now 61% complete

05 Apr 2024 at 05:56hrs | 336 Views

'RBZ reserves inadequate'

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 2408 Views

Mnangagwa inspects Zimbabwe's gold reserves

04 Apr 2024 at 21:16hrs | 526 Views

ZANU PF has dismally failed

04 Apr 2024 at 15:40hrs | 936 Views

South African soldiers have not 'surrendered' to M23 rebels in DRC

04 Apr 2024 at 14:17hrs | 1157 Views

Rufaro banned again

04 Apr 2024 at 13:56hrs | 870 Views

'Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's case is political'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:50hrs | 837 Views

'War vets not a tool for Zanu-PF'

04 Apr 2024 at 13:45hrs | 813 Views