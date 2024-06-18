Man rapes wife at midnight

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 57-YEAR -OLD Plumtree man was dragged to the regional courts after he allegedly raped his own wife during midnight when she was sickThe hubby who cannot be named for ethical reasons appeared before Plumtree regional magistrate Shingirai Mutiro yesterday facing one count of rape.He was remanded out of custody to June 20.Prosecutor Clement Mudenda alleged on October 9 the suspect summoned his wife to the study room during midnight and he demanded sex but the wife refused saying she was having a sore throat.The sex-charged hubby forced himself on the wife and raped her once without protection.A police report was filed the following day leading to the arrest of the hubby.