Duo attempts to kill a villager over girlfriend

by Simbarashe Sithole
19 Jun 2024 at 19:57hrs | Views
Two Plumtree men are in soup after they attempted to kill a fellow villager in a girlfriend dispute.

Kudakwashe Dube (25) and Bonkinkosi Moyo (22) appeared before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware yesterday.

Nembaware remanded the duo in custody to June 25.

The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged on June 14 the duo approached the complainant Owen Sibanda accusing him of snatching Dube's girlfriend.

Dube pulled an okapi knife and stabbed the complainant on the back while he was in agony Moyo assaulted him with a knobkerrie.

After the attack, they fled and Sibanda was rushed to hospital for medical examination.

Source - Byo24News

