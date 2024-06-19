Axe-wielding man jailed

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Plumtree man was convicted yesterday for axing his friend over a money dispute.Everton Tshuma was sentenced to two years behind bars by Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on June 14 the convict and the complainant (Luza Ndebele) were walking home after a piece job they did together.On their way, they had a misunderstanding on the money they had worked for and Tshuma axed Ndebele once on the left side of his hand.Ndebele filed a police report before being treated at a local hospital and Tshuma was subsequently arrested.