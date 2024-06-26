Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Teenager caught wearing stolen clothes

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 mins ago | Views
There was drama at Guqukani village in Mphoeng where an 18-year-old girl was caught wearing stolen clothes by the owner.


Sharon Nyathi was humiliated by the owner of the sun hat and shoes she was wearing after stealing them from his house.

Nyathi was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts by Velaphi Ngwazemba (50) after she broke into his house and stole goods worth ZAR 910.

She appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware who remanded her in custody to July 1.

The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged on May 29 Gwazemba locked his house in the morning and came back in the afternoon.

Upon his return he was shocked to see his bedroom door open and windows wide open with his clothes and ZAR 150 missing.

On June 10 he met Nyathi in the village wearing some of his stolen clothes and quizzed her.

She admitted that she had unlawfully entered in his house and stole his clothes and money.

A police report was filed leading to her arrest.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Apostolic church holds highways anti-accident intercessory prayer crusades

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors win opening fixture of Cosafa Cup

7 hrs ago | 1105 Views

No joy for Jameson Timba and his fellow CCC members

8 hrs ago | 291 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu remanded in custody for a second day

8 hrs ago | 464 Views

Chaotic scenes outside the Harare Magistrates Court

9 hrs ago | 873 Views

Mnangagwa must address corruption scandals

9 hrs ago | 595 Views

ZINASU wants CVs of recently appointed Judges

9 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zimbabwe central bank sees slower economic growth of 2%

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

Owami Ndlovu set for Miss Teen International Pageant

14 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe gets first medal at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships

14 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zanu-PF MP calls for ban on reporters

14 hrs ago | 769 Views

Bullets left at Mnangagwa's bedroom door

15 hrs ago | 2361 Views

ZBC hunts for new chief executive officer

15 hrs ago | 389 Views

ANC throw Amapanyaza under the bus

15 hrs ago | 1810 Views

South Africans jailed after being caught driving stolen Toyota to Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 3049 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu locked up over botched Presidential Goat Scheme

17 hrs ago | 485 Views

Referees afraid of officiating Black Rhinos matches

17 hrs ago | 595 Views

Zimra sabotaging ZiG, says MP

17 hrs ago | 486 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

17 hrs ago | 700 Views

Public transport overloading increases road accidents

17 hrs ago | 97 Views

'Hacker still in control of Zacc social media account'

17 hrs ago | 279 Views

Pressure-reducing valves upgrade delays Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man survives gun attack at illegal roadblock

17 hrs ago | 728 Views

Nkayi businessman Mtsheli Sibanda dies

17 hrs ago | 328 Views

Public service job fair a crowd puller

17 hrs ago | 150 Views

Victoria Falls set to boom as China seals massive investment deals

17 hrs ago | 866 Views

Mnangagwa warns those intending to protest during SADC summit

17 hrs ago | 580 Views

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma declared hero

17 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe's daily fuel consumption reaches 5 million litres

17 hrs ago | 92 Views

ConCourt nullifies SC ruling on former NSSA boss

17 hrs ago | 153 Views

Son sues father for US$250 000 fraud

17 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans cattle sales at household level

17 hrs ago | 7480 Views

Harare city fathers incompetent

17 hrs ago | 56 Views

You can get fired for drinking Pepsi or Coca-Cola

17 hrs ago | 637 Views

18 illegal miners who petrol bombed a mine denied bail

18 hrs ago | 107 Views

Notorious burglar jailed

18 hrs ago | 138 Views

Churches urged to unite; participate in national development

18 hrs ago | 32 Views

Kasukuwere jailed for assaulting wife

18 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Gold mine manager impregnates villager

18 hrs ago | 372 Views

Event security essential to foil robberies and protect guests

26 Jun 2024 at 21:28hrs | 186 Views

NetOne's lying, incompetent, and thieving ways!

26 Jun 2024 at 21:22hrs | 324 Views

Prof Ncube, another Mnangagwa's creation

26 Jun 2024 at 21:18hrs | 466 Views

Of course, Chamisa acted 'without democratic oversight'. Herd refuse to accept it out of blind personality cult

26 Jun 2024 at 21:03hrs | 310 Views

Does Mnangagwa intend stabilizing the economy by creating a phantom currency?

26 Jun 2024 at 20:56hrs | 188 Views

Two American Tourists trampled by Elephants on Zambian soil in 2024

26 Jun 2024 at 20:52hrs | 171 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe remanded in custody

26 Jun 2024 at 20:48hrs | 315 Views

RBZ changes local currency international code

26 Jun 2024 at 20:06hrs | 408 Views

Mnangagwa in soup over gold ore

26 Jun 2024 at 19:33hrs | 1103 Views

'US expanding bioweapons research in Africa'

26 Jun 2024 at 16:52hrs | 384 Views