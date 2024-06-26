Teenager caught wearing stolen clothes

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

There was drama at Guqukani village in Mphoeng where an 18-year-old girl was caught wearing stolen clothes by the owner.

Sharon Nyathi was humiliated by the owner of the sun hat and shoes she was wearing after stealing them from his house.Nyathi was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts by Velaphi Ngwazemba (50) after she broke into his house and stole goods worth ZAR 910.She appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware who remanded her in custody to July 1.The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged on May 29 Gwazemba locked his house in the morning and came back in the afternoon.Upon his return he was shocked to see his bedroom door open and windows wide open with his clothes and ZAR 150 missing.On June 10 he met Nyathi in the village wearing some of his stolen clothes and quizzed her.She admitted that she had unlawfully entered in his house and stole his clothes and money.A police report was filed leading to her arrest.