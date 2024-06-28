Stock theft prisoner escapes

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

POLICE in Mashonaland Central are hunting for Aaron Zongororo (25) of Desmond farm, Matepatepa in Bindura who escaped from Bindura prison on Tuesday.

Zongororo was serving 18 months in jail for stock theft.He allegedly escaped when he was working at Bindura prison garden around 08:00.Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case.