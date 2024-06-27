Traditional healer axes friend to death

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

In a shocking incident a traditional healer allegedly axed his friend to death in the bushy area of Fig tree in Plumtree before dumping his corpse and driving away in the deceased's car.

The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where the suspect Ketai Nhanha (28) appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.Nembaware did not ask Nhanha to plead for murder but asked him to apply for bail at the High Court before remanding him in custody to July 11.The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged on June 19, Nhanha hired his now deceased friend Christopher Doma to transport him from Gwanda to Figree using his Honda Fit registration number AFH 4980.The two agreed and went to Figtree along the way Nhanha bought an axe which he said he wanted to use when performing his rituals.Upon reaching Umcwazini village, Figtree the two disembarked with the accused holding the axe he had bought along the way.Nhanha struck his unsuspecting friend several times on the head there by killing him on the spot.After the gruesome murder he dragged the corpse into a bushy area and drove away.