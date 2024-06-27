Unrepentant stock thief jailed

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

An unrepentant stock thief who stole a cattle while he was on community service after stealing a goat has been jailed by Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

Mduduzi Tshuma (25) was sentenced to nine years seven months after the court brought the suspended seven months of the goat case into effect.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on May 22 the complainant left his cattle at the grazing land in Plumtree and the convict together with his accomplice who is still at large came to the grazing land.They both used a wire snare to trap a steer which they caught and skinned it.They left the head, four hooves and the hide on the crime scene before varnishing with the meat.The complainant got a tip off that Tshuma was selling meat and he filed a police report leading to his arrest.