Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Unrepentant stock thief jailed

by Simbarashe Sithole
27 Jun 2024 at 23:49hrs | Views
An unrepentant stock thief who stole a cattle while he was on community service after stealing a goat has been jailed by Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware.


Mduduzi Tshuma (25) was sentenced to nine years seven months after the court brought the suspended seven months of the goat case into effect.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on May 22 the complainant left his cattle at the grazing land in Plumtree and the convict together with his accomplice who is still at large came to the grazing  land.

They both used a wire snare to trap a steer which they caught and skinned it.

They left the head, four hooves and the hide on the crime scene before varnishing with the meat.

The complainant got a tip off that Tshuma was selling meat and he filed a police report leading to his arrest.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Headmaster steals school funds

13 hrs ago | 931 Views

Zimbabwe's ZiG ended bout of instability, says IMF

28 Jun 2024 at 15:31hrs | 1723 Views

Police investigating bullets left at Mnangagwa's bedroom door

28 Jun 2024 at 15:25hrs | 1739 Views

5 die in Binga road accident

28 Jun 2024 at 14:56hrs | 790 Views

Zimbabwe anticipating a significant power supply deficit

28 Jun 2024 at 14:54hrs | 573 Views

Tony Leon reminds Ramaphosa of who's in charge

28 Jun 2024 at 14:30hrs | 2776 Views

Zimbabwe sees attempts to instigate 'anarchy and despondency'

28 Jun 2024 at 14:01hrs | 573 Views

IMF says Zimbabwe's economy continues to show resilience

28 Jun 2024 at 13:01hrs | 503 Views

'Ramaphosa must be held fully responsible for SANDF deaths'

28 Jun 2024 at 12:46hrs | 452 Views

Malema ally sentenced by captured court

28 Jun 2024 at 11:27hrs | 374 Views

SA Rand is a DA member in good standing

28 Jun 2024 at 10:06hrs | 1096 Views

Dembare coach in car theft storm

28 Jun 2024 at 10:03hrs | 495 Views

Dan Tshanda remembrance gig set for Bulawayo

28 Jun 2024 at 10:02hrs | 255 Views

Homeless woman gives birth in the open

28 Jun 2024 at 10:02hrs | 540 Views

Bedroom 'scam' alert

28 Jun 2024 at 10:01hrs | 660 Views

Bed-hopping accused man stoned

28 Jun 2024 at 10:00hrs | 474 Views

Mhindirira keeps Bosso guessing

28 Jun 2024 at 10:00hrs | 118 Views

Man commits suicide in police cells

28 Jun 2024 at 10:00hrs | 430 Views

Rapex to trap rapists, protect women

28 Jun 2024 at 09:59hrs | 223 Views

Truck driver 'loses manhood'

28 Jun 2024 at 09:59hrs | 1462 Views

Woes worsen for casino banned Bulawayo prophet

28 Jun 2024 at 09:58hrs | 283 Views

Councillor starts street lights repairs programme

28 Jun 2024 at 09:58hrs | 118 Views

Thief scurries through window to escape angry residents

28 Jun 2024 at 09:57hrs | 171 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sadc Summit disruptions

28 Jun 2024 at 09:23hrs | 643 Views

Man strangles wife, lets couple's minor kids sleep with her corpse

28 Jun 2024 at 09:18hrs | 207 Views

ZEC paid US$5.4 million for fancy V11 display boxes that it never used

28 Jun 2024 at 09:16hrs | 280 Views

Teens steal US$2K, go on a shopping spree

28 Jun 2024 at 09:04hrs | 271 Views

CCC recall legal battles far from over

28 Jun 2024 at 09:02hrs | 574 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank projects 5% annual inflation

28 Jun 2024 at 07:45hrs | 159 Views

Norman Maroto dies

28 Jun 2024 at 07:45hrs | 747 Views

US scoffs at Mnangagwa

28 Jun 2024 at 07:44hrs | 1086 Views

Mukuru employees in US$100,000 fraud

28 Jun 2024 at 07:43hrs | 542 Views

Mnangagwa rattled by ANC poor poll showing

28 Jun 2024 at 07:43hrs | 954 Views

Son causes father's arrest for US$250,000 fraud

28 Jun 2024 at 07:43hrs | 274 Views

CCC supporters, police clash at court

28 Jun 2024 at 07:41hrs | 234 Views

Govt to accelerate road rehab in urban centres

28 Jun 2024 at 07:41hrs | 61 Views

BCC allocates 1 636 trading bays in CBD

28 Jun 2024 at 07:40hrs | 221 Views

Liquor board cracks whip on night spots, bottle stores

28 Jun 2024 at 07:39hrs | 152 Views

NetOne loses ZiG285 000 to hacker

28 Jun 2024 at 07:39hrs | 137 Views

ZiG performance pleases RBZ, private sector leaders

28 Jun 2024 at 07:39hrs | 104 Views

Woman hires thugs to kidnap ex-hubby's wife

28 Jun 2024 at 07:36hrs | 260 Views

US presence in the SADC region spooks African countries

28 Jun 2024 at 07:35hrs | 334 Views

Zimbabwe claims that issuance of e-passports in South Africa water-tight

28 Jun 2024 at 07:32hrs | 141 Views

Traditional healer axes friend to death

27 Jun 2024 at 23:47hrs | 703 Views

Stock theft prisoner escapes

27 Jun 2024 at 23:43hrs | 280 Views

Teenager caught wearing stolen clothes

27 Jun 2024 at 23:40hrs | 352 Views

Apostolic church holds highways anti-accident intercessory prayer crusades

27 Jun 2024 at 18:17hrs | 293 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors win opening fixture of Cosafa Cup

27 Jun 2024 at 16:18hrs | 3182 Views

No joy for Jameson Timba and his fellow CCC members

27 Jun 2024 at 15:57hrs | 469 Views