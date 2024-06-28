Headmaster steals school funds

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

Samathonga Primary school headmaster in Matebeleland South province, Marko Marko Dube (60) was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday for allegedly stealing school funds.

He was granted $100 bail by magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware and the matter was remanded to July 10.The state alleged from January to April the school head squandered US$1486,50 which was paid at the school as tuition fees and levies.The schools development committee chairperson Gladys Jele discovered the loot and an audit was conducted which led to the arrest of Dube.Selestine Madziwa represented the state.