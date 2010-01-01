Cop basher jailed

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

A man from Mphoengs, Matebeleland South province who severely assaulted a police officer after arresting a malicious damage to property suspect has been sent to prison today by Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

Tshebukani Ndebele was sentenced to 15 months in jail for defeating the course of justice.Nembaware conditionally suspended nine months hence the remaining six months are effective.Prosecuting Selestine Madziwa told the court that on June 2 the cop Arther Mupfeki attended a report of malicious damage to property and went to apprehend the suspect.When he was taking the suspect to the car, a brother to the convict (Ndebele) pounced on the cop demanding the release of the arrested suspect.When the cop tried to explain he was assaulted with open hands before being stoned by the violent Ndebele.The attack prompted the arrested suspect to escape.