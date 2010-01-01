Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Cop basher jailed

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
A man from Mphoengs, Matebeleland South province who severely assaulted a police officer after arresting a malicious damage to property suspect has been sent to prison today by Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware.


Tshebukani Ndebele was sentenced to 15 months in jail for  defeating the course of justice.

Nembaware conditionally suspended nine months hence the remaining six months are effective.

Prosecuting Selestine Madziwa told the court that on June 2 the cop Arther Mupfeki attended a report of malicious damage to property and went to apprehend the suspect.

When he was taking the suspect to the car, a brother to the convict  (Ndebele) pounced on the cop demanding the release of the arrested suspect.

When the cop tried to explain he was assaulted with open hands before being stoned by the violent Ndebele.

The attack prompted the arrested suspect to escape.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Cyclist bashes pedestrian to death

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Man loses car in a hired deal

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe eliminated from COSAFA Cup

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

WATCH: Army general says Zanu-PF will rule Zimbabweans forever

4 hrs ago | 663 Views

Zimbabwe economy could hamper Mnangagwa's Brics ambition

7 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger's criminal charges quashed

8 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zanu-PF party's desperation forced relaunch of militia

8 hrs ago | 242 Views

Protesters across Kenya say 'Ruto must go!'

8 hrs ago | 551 Views

Simelisizwe Sibanda apologises for doing the correct thing

8 hrs ago | 812 Views

Zimbabwe moves to eradicate child labour in agric sector

9 hrs ago | 50 Views

EcoCash to invest in banking technologies

9 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe magistrates probed over fake warrant of arrest

9 hrs ago | 216 Views

Policeman loses US$5 700 to Be Forward agent

10 hrs ago | 415 Views

Chivayo has Mnangagwa in his pocket?

10 hrs ago | 603 Views

Mnangagwa trying to cling to power post 2030

10 hrs ago | 213 Views

South Africa's new Prisons Minister and the death penalty

10 hrs ago | 368 Views

Ramaphosa ordered to crack the whip on Panyaza

10 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mnangagwa's govt happy with mismatch in deployment of ECD teachers

11 hrs ago | 323 Views

Joe Biden at 81 versus Robert Mugabe at 81: No match

11 hrs ago | 577 Views

'Chiefs not fit to lead Zimbabwe genocide consultations'

13 hrs ago | 187 Views

3 elephants gunned down in Beitbridge

13 hrs ago | 359 Views

Woman douses hubby with petrol, sets him alight

13 hrs ago | 610 Views

Zimbabwean association goes after Gayton McKenzie, lodges 'hate speech' criminal complaint

13 hrs ago | 714 Views

Mudenda shields President from MPs scrutiny

13 hrs ago | 415 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu supplied 'fake' address for bogus company, court told

13 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mnangagwa fired Minister for enforcing govt language policy

13 hrs ago | 655 Views

Tribalists defend Mnangagwa's actions

13 hrs ago | 816 Views

Zanu-PF issues chilling warning

14 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zec faces probe

14 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zanu-PF MP urges govt to establish electronic cadastre

14 hrs ago | 88 Views

Ex-NetOne bosses acquitted

14 hrs ago | 105 Views

TelOne panics

14 hrs ago | 478 Views

Boost for ZSE as govt suspends tax on stocks

14 hrs ago | 56 Views

Kazembe ready to deal with Zimbabwe protesters

14 hrs ago | 177 Views

Traditional leader remembered for blocking Mugabe farm takeover

14 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa incorrectly fires minister over tribal row

14 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Second investigating officer testifies in Chimombe, Mpofu case

14 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe diplomatic missions swim in poverty

14 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu bail hearing deferred again

14 hrs ago | 82 Views

Wife bashing maan in court

14 hrs ago | 122 Views

Flimsy tactics to resist use of ZiG exposed

14 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate fatal hit-and-run accident

14 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League calls for peace ahead of SADC Summit

14 hrs ago | 56 Views

Dexter Nduna to mobilise funds for Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 59 Views

Fugitive ex-Zimra officer's property frozen

14 hrs ago | 262 Views

Kereke applies for removal from remand

14 hrs ago | 100 Views

78 CCC activists denied bail

14 hrs ago | 44 Views

Man in court for forgery

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

Experts hail Zimbabwe's drive to regulate gene editing GMOs

14 hrs ago | 22 Views