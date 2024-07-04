Kombi driver kills girlfriend

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

Failure to control his temper has landed a Plumtree-based Kombi driver in trouble after he assaulted his girlfriend to death during a domestic dispute.Author Tshuma (24) was asked to plead to a murder charge when she appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware yesterday.He was remanded in custody to July 16 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged on June 26 the suspect picked his now deceased girlfriend Kwanele Ngwenya by the road side at a Tsukuru village in Madlambudzi with his Toyota Hiace.The two went to the girlfriend's place and upon arrival they had a misunderstanding.Tshuma assaulted his girlfriend and she bacame unconscious.After the assaulted he informed the now deceased's grandmother about the assault and they rushed her to a nearby clinic.Her health continued to deteriorate until she died the next day.