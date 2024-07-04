Senior citizen defrauds pensions office

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 63-YEAR-OLD Plumtree who defrauded the pensions office over US$2000 was convicted on Tuesday at Plumtree magistrates courts.Tshiyiwe Ndlovu pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Joshua Nembaware who slapped her with 18 months in prison jail term.Nembaware conditionally suspended the sentence and ordered the senior citizen to restitute the pension office of the defrauded amount by December 31.The court heard that on January 29 the war veteran Kennedy Bhulu passed away and the convict who is a wife to the deceased's young brother Gilbert Dingilizwe Moyo misrepresented to the pension office that she was the surviving spouse of the late veteran.The pension office processed money into the convict's bank account but later figured out that Thoko Phiri was the surviving spouse of the late veteran.A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Ndlovu.Selestine Madziwa prosecuted.