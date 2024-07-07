Mzansi Express Outreach Programme donates essential goods to Gwanda community

News / Regional

by Ndou Paul

The Mayor of Gwanda, Honourable Thulani Moyo, recently was on hand to receive much-needed blankets and office equipment from Mzansi Express. He also thanked the Bus operator for paying school fees and buying groceries for needy children and endorsed their social responsibility programme.The Mayor also made remarks on having hopes that Mzansi Express would be involved in a revitalisation initiative of Jahunda Rank in order to create income opportunities for the local community.Dylan Mangena the Chief Executive for Mzansi Express said 'We are proud of our outreach programme that has partnered with other organisations in the communities that we serve. Going forward we are looking to concentrate our Outreach Programme to vulnerable and disadvantaged communities with the hope that our efforts can mitigate some of the difficulties they face. Our outreach programme recognises that, as Africans, our principles of Ubuntu dictate that we dig deep and look out for each other.'‪The Mayor noted the challenges faced by Gwanda Hospital which include the lack of adequate emergency medication and a shortage of logistical support as they only have two ambulances and no other vehicles for other essential functionality. He also pointed to the need of infrastructural development that was needed to increase the capacity of the hospital and bring its capability in line with its provincial status.‬The Gwanda Hospital team, Municipality of Gwanda, Government Social Welfare department thanked Mzansi Express for the much-needed donations and their ethos and aims of uplifting the community of Gwanda in the future.