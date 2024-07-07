Chief's messenger bashed serving a summon

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

A daring Plumtree man was sent to prison for assaulting the chief's messenger with a wooden log after being served with a summons.Smile Ndlovu was sentenced to six months in prison by Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on June 15, Chief Mdlambuzi' s messenger Celeb Moyo (59) went to Ndlovu's house to deliver summon letters him.Ndlovu suspected that the letters were not from the Chief but from the messenger and a misunderstanding arose.The convict became violent and picked a wooden log which he used to assault the messenger with.The messenger was rushed to the hospital and Ndlovu was arrested.