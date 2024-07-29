Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Drunken rage turns deadly: Plumtree man kills neighbor's boyfriend with golf club

by Simbarashe Sithole
16 hrs ago | Views
A Plumtree man found himself in serious trouble after consuming too many beers, leading to a fatal altercation in which he struck his neighbor's boyfriend on the head with a golf club.

Motsi Ndlovu (20) is accused of murdering Aaron Maphosa (68) following a misunderstanding.

The incident came to light at the Plumtree magistrates' courts yesterday, where Ndlovu appeared before magistrate Arafat Kozanai. Kozanai did not ask Ndlovu to enter a plea, instead remanding him in custody until August 7 and advising him to apply for bail at the High Court.

According to the state, on July 20, Ndlovu drank excessively and began insulting people at a local business center in Plumtree. Concerned friends escorted him home due to his inebriated state.

Once home, Ndlovu continued shouting, attracting the attention of his neighbor, Jane Zulu, and her boyfriend, Maphosa. As Zulu and Maphosa were returning to their home, Maphosa confronted Ndlovu about the commotion, triggering the violent encounter.

Ndlovu allegedly grabbed a golf club and struck Maphosa on the head, causing a deep cut from which blood gushed. Zulu fled the scene in fear.

Maphosa was taken to the hospital after filing a police report. His condition worsened, and he succumbed to his injuries the following day.


Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe has three problems: Chamisa, Saviour, and Fadzai

7 hrs ago | 439 Views

Please stop lying over Zimbabwe's SADC chairmanship!

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Nelson Chamisa must wake up from slumber and spare us this confusion

7 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Anti-colonialist leaflets in support of African people appeared in Brussels

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bulawayo endorses 'umkhwenyana' uGeneral Chiwenga

10 hrs ago | 852 Views

Dembare could have played CAF matches at home, but ….

10 hrs ago | 269 Views

Chamisa says it's 'impossible' to run a political party in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 764 Views

Zimbabwe to pursue 'fugitive' US diplomat

11 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zanu-PF top official dupes land seeker of US$4 million

11 hrs ago | 522 Views

Ex-Zambian Vice President visits Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 773 Views

Uganda Airlines to fly Zimbabwe route

15 hrs ago | 409 Views

Man dies in fight over girlfriend

16 hrs ago | 721 Views

Man fatally bludgeons friend over US$5

16 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwe announces 'unknown' German as Warriors head coach

16 hrs ago | 688 Views

Uber's 3-year vehicle age limit requirement in SA kicks in

17 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Rugby Africa Cup Champions receive heroes welcome in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 453 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu approach High Court for bail

17 hrs ago | 427 Views

Robbers found with 1 000 bullets

17 hrs ago | 795 Views

Zuma, ANC of Ramaphosa fight far from over, says analyst

17 hrs ago | 489 Views

'Mnangagwa's third term will lead to internal rebellion'

20 hrs ago | 2059 Views

Tiffany Haddish defends Zimbabwe video after backlash

20 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zimbabwe rendition saga ends with a suspended sentence 14 years on

20 hrs ago | 425 Views

Love Island crowns Zimbabwe's Mimii winner in grand final

20 hrs ago | 293 Views

Armed robber gunned down in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 808 Views

Outrage over Zanu-PF's Matopos rituals

20 hrs ago | 906 Views

Plumtree Town Council plans to demolish vending structures

20 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe shops continue to reject ZiG

20 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Mentally challenged man stones father to death

20 hrs ago | 239 Views

US$250 for Zimbabwe e-passport at South African consulate

20 hrs ago | 182 Views

BCC loses 50% of water

20 hrs ago | 195 Views

US diplomat runs over 11-year-old Zimbabwean girl, flees the country

20 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Zimbabwe Air ambulances training starts

20 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe conquer Africa

20 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zanu-PF, SWAPO in key engagement

20 hrs ago | 166 Views

Air Zimbabwe resumes Harare-Joburg flights

21 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe tourism receipts up 35% to US$241 million

21 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe to build two new generators at Hwange

21 hrs ago | 319 Views

Tips for improving your accuracy in Modern Warfare 3

29 Jul 2024 at 12:23hrs | 213 Views

Mount Darwin Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Raping Mental Patient

29 Jul 2024 at 12:17hrs | 514 Views

Benefits of Having the Maltese Passport for Retired Footballers

29 Jul 2024 at 12:16hrs | 488 Views

How much does Twitter pay for 1 million views?

29 Jul 2024 at 08:36hrs | 1686 Views

Don't give up on your goals

29 Jul 2024 at 08:25hrs | 458 Views

Fight to end drug abuse

29 Jul 2024 at 08:21hrs | 143 Views

Ramaphosa expels Jacob Zuma from ANC

29 Jul 2024 at 08:17hrs | 2610 Views

Are we cursed as Zimbabweans?

29 Jul 2024 at 08:13hrs | 1114 Views

CCC pins hopes on SADC to resolve Mnangagwa's election victory

29 Jul 2024 at 04:19hrs | 779 Views

'Zanu-PF's use of excessive force is a sign of fear, paranoia'

29 Jul 2024 at 04:19hrs | 403 Views

Teenagers kill man in fight over sex worker

29 Jul 2024 at 04:18hrs | 847 Views

Tuku 'son' cannot use family name

29 Jul 2024 at 04:18hrs | 910 Views