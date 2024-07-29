Drunken rage turns deadly: Plumtree man kills neighbor's boyfriend with golf club

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Plumtree man found himself in serious trouble after consuming too many beers, leading to a fatal altercation in which he struck his neighbor's boyfriend on the head with a golf club.Motsi Ndlovu (20) is accused of murdering Aaron Maphosa (68) following a misunderstanding.The incident came to light at the Plumtree magistrates' courts yesterday, where Ndlovu appeared before magistrate Arafat Kozanai. Kozanai did not ask Ndlovu to enter a plea, instead remanding him in custody until August 7 and advising him to apply for bail at the High Court.According to the state, on July 20, Ndlovu drank excessively and began insulting people at a local business center in Plumtree. Concerned friends escorted him home due to his inebriated state.Once home, Ndlovu continued shouting, attracting the attention of his neighbor, Jane Zulu, and her boyfriend, Maphosa. As Zulu and Maphosa were returning to their home, Maphosa confronted Ndlovu about the commotion, triggering the violent encounter.Ndlovu allegedly grabbed a golf club and struck Maphosa on the head, causing a deep cut from which blood gushed. Zulu fled the scene in fear.Maphosa was taken to the hospital after filing a police report. His condition worsened, and he succumbed to his injuries the following day.