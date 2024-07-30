Suspected Stocktheives apply to be acquitted

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

Three suspected cattle thieves who allegedly stole 18 cattle from grazing lands in Plumtree today indicated that they want to apply for discharge at the close of the state case.Shelton Dube (21), Sibangiswani Ncube (48), and Gilbert Ncube through their lawyers said that they will apply for discharge at the close of the state case on August 14.The state, represented by Mr Clement Mudenda will reply on August 20.The presiding magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware is expected to deliver judgment on August 30.The defence made an application for the matter to be remanded to 14 August to avoid remanding the accused in excess of 14 days since they are in custody.Allegations are that on January 28 at Lydead Farm the trio hatched a plan to steal cattle from grazing paddocks.Working on a tip-off the police intercepted the trio driving the cattle.