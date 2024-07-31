Former MDC A legislator sets dogs on a neighbor's cow

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

Former MDC Alliance law maker Moses Mzila Ndlovu was today dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts after he allegedly let his dogs at large to bite a neighbor's cow to death.

The 67-year-old Ndlovu appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing malicious damage to property charge.Ndlovu was on police wanted list after he refused to sign court summons and had to be saved by the magistrate who cancelled his warrant of arrest after a satisfactory answer in court.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa alleged on December 28, 2019 Ndlovu set his vicious dogs on Lungisani Ncube's cow and it was mauled to death.The matter continues on August 21.