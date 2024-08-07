Herdboy tears, assaults maid for refusing sex

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 44-YEAR-OLD Plumtree herdboy was convicted by a Plumtree magistrate on Thursday for tearing the maid's blouse before assaulting her in a sex dispute.Nkululeko Moyo was sentenced to 18 months in prison by Joshua Nembaware.Nembaware conditionally suspended the sentence to 420 hours of community service at Tahangangana Secondary School.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on August 1, Moyo arrived at his employer's residence and met the complainant who is a maid there.He demanded the maid to have sex with his friend and she refused.Moyo became violent and he tore the complainant's blouse before assaulting her with fists.