Man breaks in deputy head's office loots office equipment

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Ndlowane primary school deputy headmaster's office equipment was allegedly looted by Allen Mpetho recently.


The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where Mpetho appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.

He pleaded not guilty and  was remanded in custody to September 2.

The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged sometime in June the suspect broke into the deputy school head's office and stole two laptops, chargers, stamps, printer and electric cables before disappearing.

The police got a tip off that the accused was In possession of the stolen goods.

They pounced on him and recovered the goods at his place of residence.

Source - Byo24News

